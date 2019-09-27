While attending a glam gala in NYC on Sept. 26, Kelly Ripa looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous blue gown, which put her petite and toned figure on display.

Kelly Ripa, 48, seriously does NOT age. The talk show host attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Gala on Sept. 26, and she definitely stood out with her gorgeous look on the red carpet. The mom of three wore a blue gown, which featured a sheer, ruched panel down the middle. The dress featured think shoulder straps, leaving her ams completely bare and on full display. Kelly looked ripped while posing with her hand on her hip on the carpet, showing off her toned bicep. The 48-year-old works hard in the gym, and it’s definitely paid of!

To complete her stunning look at the event, Kelly wore her hair parted to the side and pulled back into an updo. She also rocked some stunning, dangling earrings and carried a clutch purse. Kelly was in good company at this fabulous affair, with stars like Laverne Cox, Sarah Jessica Parker and more also in attendance. Laverne showed off her incredible figure in a purple-hued, off-the-shoulder gown on the red carpet. The mermaid-style dress hugged her body in all the right places, and she completed the look with matching eye shadow and her hair style in a blonde bob.

SJP’s look may have been the most buzzed-about of all, though. She wore a bright pink princess gown that really stood out. It had poofy, off-the-shoulder sleeves and was by far the brightest-colored dress there! Also in attendance was Kelly’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who showed up with his on-again girlfriend, Shayna Taylor.

