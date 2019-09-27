Katie Holmes Gets Ambushed By Margarita-Drinking Fan While Out & About In NYC

Yikes! Katie Holmes was left completely startled after an over-excited fan ran up to her, grabbed her, and seemingly tried to give the actress a sip of her Bud Light Lime-A-Rita on Sept. 27.

No, ma’am, Katie Holmes, 40, does not seem to want a sip of your Bud Light Lime-A-Rita. But she will give you a hug — even if it’s not really something she wanted to do. We kid, we kid. In all seriousness, the Dawson’s Creek alum was minding her own business during a Friday afternoon stroll through New York City on Sept. 27, when an over-excited fan was pictured running up to the actress, grabbing her and yelling in her face. And even though we’d totally understand if she had panicked in that scenario, Katie appeared to do the opposite. Not only did the actress keep her composure throughout the entire ordeal, but she also wrapped her arms around the fan and gave her a hug. Cute, right?

Aside from flashing a big smile for the overzealous fan, Katie looked adorable in a denim-on-denim ensemble, as she wore a chambray shirt with a pair of distressed jeans. She also layered a patterned blazer over her look and accessorized with a handbag, sunglasses, minimal jewelry and heeled boots. As for her hair, Katie wore it back and in an effortless updo.

Doesn’t she look great? We also have to admit that it’s nice to see Katie smiling, as she recently came out of a six-year relationship with Jamie Foxx. The couple also reportedly had plans for a summer vacation in Montauk before things went south. Since then, Katie was spotted linking arms with a mystery man on Thursday, September 19 — just four weeks after her split with Jamie — so maybe there’s hope for love after all. And at least she’s making fans’ dreams come true, too.