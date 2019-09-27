Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Throwback With ‘Wife’ Hailey Baldwin Days Before 2nd Wedding

As Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting ready to have their formal wedding, he shared a throwback pic of them together as young teens, saying it’s ‘where it all began.’

Hailey Baldwin was always a Belieber and husband Justin Bieber, 25, has the proof. Way back at the start of his career when he had that side-swept hair, Hailey got to meet the teen singing sensation. She must have held on to the adorable pic of their encounter because Justin, 25, has shared it on his Instagram on Sept. 27, three days before the one-year married couple finally have their formal wedding. He captioned the pic, “My wife and I :) where it all began” AWWW!!! They were so meant to be.

The two look to be young teens in the pic, as Hailey, now 22, has her arm around Justin’s shoulder to pose for the shot while pointing her finger towards him with her other hand in a “OMG, this is Justin Bieber!” way. He has a bright smile on his face as she has a slight grin. It’s absolutely adorable that they met so long ago — well before she became famous in her own right as a model — and all these years later are husband and wife.

It’s unclear what year this pic was taken, but there is video of them from 2009 with her dad Stephen, 53, introducing the pair, telling Justin “This is my daughter Hailey. She’s a major fan. We’ve been enjoying your music.” The two shake hands as Hailey shyly says, “Nice to meet you.” It looks like that introduction led to a hangout sesh between the two later on as they appear to be close to the same age in the video as in the throwback photo that Justin shared.

Their famous friends are dying over how adorable the throwback pic is, with Kylie Jenner writing, “This is amazing” in the comments, and singer Justine Skye added, “This is crazy 😭.” Machine Gun Kelly and Kyle Massey both left heart emojis. Even Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette appeared to have just laid eyes on the pic for the first time, writing “Oh my heart 😍 How adorable!.” Justin and Hailey legally married in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 but will be finally getting around to having their formal and religious wedding ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019 at the luxe Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.