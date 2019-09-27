Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Sexy Mesh Skirt As Tristan Flirts With Khloe

Marvelous in mesh! Jordyn Woods showed off her toned body in an Instagram post, wearing an all black ensemble. Her sexy post came as Tristan Thompson left Khloe Kardashian flirty comments on the social media site.

Jordyn Woods, 22, posted a snap on social media from an “almost perfect” day on Sept. 26. The reality star posed for the camera wearing a mesh black skirt and bikini top on a clear, blue sky day. Jordyn looked sun-kissed as she stared off into the distance for the photo, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. “This day was almost perfect,” she captioned the photo, adding a black heart next to her words.

Jordyn’s own mom, Elizabeth Woods, even commented on the post writing, “Almost” along with a red heart emoji. While Jordyn’s day may not have been perfect, her fans were all in support of her recent post, leaving a slew of loving comments and a ton of compliments. “Natural beauty,” one fan wrote. “Wooowie,” another chimed in. But what is it that could have caused Jordyn’s day to only be “almost perfect?”

Well, someone who fans didn’t find commenting on Jordyn’s post to offer up some love for her look was Tristan Thompson. Tristan notoriously cheated on Khloe Kardashian while she was pregnant and then proceeded to make-out with Jordyn at a party in January. But it was a short-lived fling. Tristan’s since been trying to get back into Khloe’s good graces, and he was at it again earlier this week, when he left a flirty message on Khloe’s post on Sept. 26. Khloe posted a photo of herself basking in the sun with a rainbow bouncing off the lens of the camera. “The sun is shinning [sic] bright on a beautiful diamond,” Tristan wrote.

But fans were not having it with Tristan’s smooth gestures. Even Wendy Williams called him out. “Leave her alone,” the talk show host said. “She’s obviously done with you.” However, while Tristan keeps trying to shoot his shot again with Khloe, Jordyn is staying out of all of it, and simply continuing to post her own sexy photos. Just like the snap in her black mesh skirt, Jordyn keeps showing off her gorgeous curves, looking practically perfect!