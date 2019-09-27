Jennifer Lopez, 50, Stuns In Plunging White Top After Being Confirmed As Super Bowl Performer

Jennifer Lopez wowed everyone in a white outfit in New York City while at an event with fiance Alex Rodriguez. The singer, who was announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer just hours earlier, was positively glowing on the outing!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The Hustlers star was photographed out and about while attending the launch of her latest fragrance’s pop-up shop in New York City on Sept. 26. Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, was on hand for the occasion to lend his love and support to his future wife. The “On The Floor” singer dazzled in an all white ensemble with a plunging neckline that ran to the midsection of her torso. J. Lo fashioned a belt that cinched her waist and showed off the lovely peplum ruffles of her top, while a skin tight skirt with a front slit hugged her curves. The singer finished off the look with a white hand bag and white pumps. She was positively beaming.

And J. Lo has every reason to be glowing, especially with the amount of success she has been having. The singer was just announced as the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer along with Shakira. The news came on Sept. 26, with fans losing their minds over the dual singers teaming up for the performance. One of J. Lo’s biggest fans is, of course, her fiancé. A-Rod took to social media the same day to gush about his incredible partner and congratulate her accomplishment. “So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305,” A. Rod captioned an official promo photo he shared on Instagram. “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥”.

But praise isn’t anything new for the “Jenny From the Block” songstress, who has been earning wide acclaim for her work in Hustlers. Even J. Lo’s costar, Keke Palmer thought the performer’s work in the film was worth some major industry recognition. “I think [Jennifer]’s performance was incredible,” Keke shared with HollywoodLife at the BlogHer Creators Summit on Sept. 25. “When people see the preview of the trailer, they might think one thing about the film, but when you watch the movie, you definitely see that Oscar-worthy quality represented. So, the fact that people got it like I did when I saw it and showed the appreciation for it, that’s what I was happy about.”

J. Lo’s been killing it on the big screen, on stage, and even on the runway. On Sept. 20, the singer donned a rendition of her famous Grammys gown from 2000. The 50-year-old strutted her stuff and killed it walking the runway in Milan with some of today’s biggest super models. She looked positively ageless with her toned body shown off for everyone to see. Can we get this look for the Super Bowl? We can hope! Whether it’s her movie, the Super Bowl, or her latest duds, J. Lo is absolutely slaying right now.