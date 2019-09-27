Halsey & ‘AHS’ Star Evan Peters Spark Romance Rumors After Holding Hands On Six Flags Date

Is there romance in the air? Halsey and ‘American Horror Story’ star Evan Peters were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster on Saturday, Sept. 21 at a theme park in Los Angeles.

Well, this seemingly came out of left field! Singer Halsey, 24, was spotted on what looked like a date with American Horror Story star Evan Peters, 32, last Saturday, Sept. 21 at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. The pair were caught holding hands, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, as they rode Goliath, and looked super cozy while doing so!

Halsey and Evan have not previously been linked to one another, although in a series of tweets ranging from 2012 to 2015, Halsey publicly professed her affection and attraction to the former One Tree Hill actor, who recently split from AHS co-star Emma Roberts, 28, this year. HollywoodLife has reached out to Halsey and Evan’s reps for comment.

Seeing Halsey and Evan getting close with one another comes as a bit of a shock, considering Halsey has been dating fellow musician Yungblud, 22, since the beginning of 2019. However, the last pic of Yungblud (whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison) that Halsey posted on her Instagram was on August 5 — a sweet birthday tribute that reads, “darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it. for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second. you leave an irrevocable shine on every soul you come in contact with. mine is gleaming. 💡 happy birthday, I love you.”

Yungblud’s last — and only — pic of Halsey on his account was also posted on August 5. “thankyou to everybody for all the birthday love … can’t believe i found u all man 😝. eevee and snorlax sendin all the fookin luuuv 🖤🖤🖤” he captioned the sweet snap of the two of them wearing onesies and snuggling.