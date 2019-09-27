Hailey Baldwin Excited For Her ‘Dream Wedding’ With Justin Bieber: Why It’ll Be A ‘Monumental Day’

After a few postponements, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finally going to have their dream wedding, over a year after legally marrying. The model feels like she’s living in a fairy tale.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s actual marriage wasn’t under the most romantic of circumstances. They legally tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018 in a New York courthouse while obtaining their license. Now over a year later they’re finally going to have an actual wedding ceremony bringing together their family and friends to celebrate their union. “Hailey is so happy right now she’s pinching herself, she’s getting her dream wedding with the man of her dreams, it doesn’t get better than this,” a source close to the 22-year-old model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“That doesn’t mean it‘s been an easy road. As much as she feels she is living a fairy tale there has also been a lot of hard work that both she and Justin have put into getting to this stage in their relationship. Even though it hasn’t always been easy, it has been so worth it because they are closer than ever,” the insider continues. Justin battled depression earlier this year, seeking therapy but is doing better now.