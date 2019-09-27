Cardi B Towers Over All While Wearing Next To Nothing In French Montana’s ‘Writing On The Wall’

Cardi B is larger than life, especially in the video for French Montana’s new single, ‘Writing On The Wall.’ While as tall as a skyscraper, Cardi rocks white lingerie while strolling through her home of New York City!

At this moment in time, is there anyone bigger than Cardi B? The Bronx native is arguably on top of the rap game, and she literally towered over her competition in the video for French Montana’s new single, “Writing On The Wall.” In the video, released on Sept. 26, giant-sized versions of French, 34, Cardi, 26, and Post Malone, 24, hit New York City – literally – for an epic tour of the Big Apple. Cardi, who’s dressed in some revealing white lingerie, even tours her neighborhood, walking by Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. She even shows off some of the movies she taught Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, though she accidentally knocks a helicopter out of the air with a wayward kick. Whoops.

“Writing On The Wall” is the second single off his album, Montana, due out in November. It also features singer/producer Rvssian. “HE BIGGEST MOOVIEEEEEE,” French said on Instagram when sharing a preview clip of the new video. It’s clear he’s in a cinematic state of mind because French announced his Montana album with a movie trailer. The Kid Art-directed clip features French connecting with his Muslim roots, according to Billboard. French, for those who don’t know, was born Karim Kharbouch in Casablanca, Morocco, and spent the first 13 years of his life in the country.

In the trailer, French raps while surrounded by a line of women in burqas and thigh-high red boots. This striking image, of women wearing two discordant articles of clothing, is also the album artwork. This hints that this record might see French negotiate the materialistic elements of his rapper lifestyle with the spiritual elements of his upbringing and heritage. Or, it could just be a record full of club bangers, like “Writing On The Wall” and “Suicide Doors.” French’s first cut from the upcoming album, which featured rapper Gunna, dropped last week (Sept. 13).

Prior to this new song’s release, Cardi B opened up about an incident of sexual harassment she experienced on the set of a magazine photoshoot. “I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his dick out. I was so fucking mad, and I was just, like, ‘This is crazy,’” she said. “I was like, ‘You’re fucking bugging. You know what? I’m out.’ You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’ “