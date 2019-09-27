Felicity Huffman’s Daughter, 19, Planning To Take New SAT Test & Go To College After Admissions Scandal

As Felicity Huffman’s prepares for her two-week prison stint, her daughter is hitting the books. Sophia Grace reportedly wants to take a ‘legit’ SAT test so she can get into college on her own.

Sophia Grace Macy is giving the SAT’s another shot. As her mother, Felicity Huffman, 56, gets ready to serve her time for her role in “Operation Varsity Blues,” Sophia “wants to go to college,” according to TMZ, and in order to do that, she’s going to “take a legit SAT test.” Despite her mother’s involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, Sophia will get another chance at the SATs. “College Board will prohibit individuals from taking the SAT … when we conclude they have deliberately gained or attempted to gain or share an unfair advantage on any College Board test, or otherwise threatened the integrity of the test,” the College Board security policy states, per TMZ.

At this point, it’s been accepted that Sophia had no clue about the $15k bribe her mother paid to Rick Singer to boost her SAT score. Since she was “in the dark” about her mother’s activity, TMZ reports that Sophia could take another SAT test like any other person trying to get into college. TMZ also claims a College Board rep told them that if the board felt Sophia “had some culpability,” she would be hit with a 6-month suspension under these circumstances, “and the 6 months has already passed.”

Felicity was sentenced to 14-days in prison on Sept. 13. The Desperate Housewives star was also hit with a $30,000 fine and given 250 hours of community service. She was directed to report to prison on Oct. 25. “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed,” she said in a prepared statement after the sentencing. Keep in mind that unlike Lori Loughlin, who was also snared in “Operation Varsity Blues,” Felicity pleaded guilty for her role.

Though she’s going to spend a fortnight in the pokey, Felicity “is feeling relieved after finally being sentenced,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “While she’s feeling anxious about serving her time, she’s also looking forward to completing her sentence, finishing the community service and moving forward with her life…. Felicity is going to look back at this time as a learning process, a moment that isn’t going to define her but something that will be a moment she can question herself to do better.”