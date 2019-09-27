Ellen Pompeo Has An Ideal Ending For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & It Includes The Show’s ‘Original Cast’

Could season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ be its last? Ellen Pompeo isn’t saying, but what she is revealing is how she’d like to see the series end when it does come to a close.

Ellen Pompeo is currently signed on through season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, and it’s possible that it may also be her last, so she’s already preparing for the inevitable end of ABC’s long-running medical drama. While appearing on the Sept. 26 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, Ellen refrained from saying whether or not she’d continue with the show past next season, but when she was asked how she’d like to see the series come to a close, she said, “Well, I can’t really say what I think, because if we really do what I want to do, that would give it away. So, I’ve got to make up a lie, James! You’re forcing me to lie right now.”

Ellen admitted that she’d love to see the show’s “original cast” come back for its final episode — however, she also said that it “probably won’t happen”, even though it “would be the most amazing day”. Why? Well, “Some of them were killed on the show,” she explained, while likely referencing George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane). James, however, offered the solution of ghosts, which doesn’t seem totally out of the realm of possibilities for Grey’s Anatomy. After all, we did get to see more of Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after he died in the season 2 finale.

But regardless of how the show ends, Ellen knows there’s a lot of pressure on the writers. “The ending, the final episode, matters so much,” she said. “Are you kidding me? And the fans are never going to be happy no matter what. Sopranos, Game of Thrones, they’re pissed no matter what you do. So, there’s a lot of pressure on that final episode.”

Grey’s Anatomy‘s original cast members, who have left the series, include Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight, Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!