Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Diagnosed With Pulmonary Embolism 3 Mos. After Wife Beth’s Death

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman was way closer to joining his late wife Beth in the ever after when he neglected his health and ended up  diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. Dr. Oz tells him his heart is a ‘ticking time bomb.’

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was hospitalized over weekend of September 14 after suffering a “heart emergency.” It turns out now that his cardiac event was a serious one, as he’s been diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism in the heart, where one or more arteries is blocked by a blood clot, which could lead to a heart attack. The 66-year-old appears on the Sept. 30 episode of Dr. Oz, where Dr. Mehmet Oz travels to Dog’s Colorado home to tell him how serious his condition is. Duane reveals he doesn’t want to die, even though he said he wasn’t afraid of death after his beloved wife Beth lost her battle with throat cancer on June 26.

“I’m looking at you and telling you as a friend. You’re a ticking time bomb,” Dr. Oz explains to Duane in a clip from the episode. “You’re not going to be here with the heart the way it is right now. And fear of death is normal. I’m surprised you don’t fear death when you’re chasing after convicts. But when you run away from a doctor, that means you’ve got to do your own doctoring.”

Duane appeared on Dr. Oz’s daytime show on Sept. 12, just a few days before his cardiac event. He now says, “Well I all the time stick my foot in my mouth and I said after Beth left I’m not afraid to die.” “You said that on the show,” Dr. Oz reminds him. “Oh I was afraid to die. I said ‘Please let go of my heart honey. Quit squeezing my heart.’ So I take that back. I’m not afraid to die, but I don’t want to,” he tells the doc.

Ahead of the episode airing. Dr. Oz tells PEOPLE that Duane was “denying care that he knew would be life saving. [Duane] was fearful,” he reveals. “Beth had been his north star. She was the one that would go with him and keep him balanced so he could deal with these things. Losing her took away his biggest support. I said, ‘What would Beth do? What would she say to you?’ I don’t think she’d be happy with what you’re doing. ‘You’re throwing away your life, you’re throwing away your ability to parent your kids. You have to man up.’ That’s what she would say,” he tells the publication.

While Duane hates going to the doctor, he’s much more careful about his health following his diagnosis. “I hesitated for a minute thinking, I don’t want to have to go through this again,” Dog tells PEOPLE. “I don’t want to die right now. I’m not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn’t care for a while if something would happen. I do care now.” He’s now on blood thinners, eating healthy and trying to quit smoking. “Once this goes away, I am 100 percent. I’ve had fears. The blood clot is not a normal thing but it happens a lot, but I’m going to be 100 percent. I’m encouraged by it,” he says.