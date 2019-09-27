Casey Anthony Reportedly Wants Another Kid 8 Years After Being Acquitted Of Murdering Daughter Caylee, 2

Casey Anthony reportedly wants to be a mom again. This comes after being controversially acquitted of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2011.

Casey Anthony reportedly wants a do-over at being a mom. She was 19-year-old when she gave birth to daughter Caylee in 2005. The little girl vanished for 31 days in 2008 before Casey’s mom finally reported her granddaughter missing. Caylee’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the Florida home where Casey and Caylee lived with her parents five months later. While Casey was controversially acquitted in 2011 of murdering her daughter, she’s now 33 and reportedly wants another child.

“She feels like her biological clock is ticking,” says a source very close to Casey tells PEOPLE. “She knows she’s getting older. She’s not the young girl who everyone saw on trial. She’s in her 30s, wondering what to do next, and hoping that she can find some meaning in her life.” While Casey began dating a man in 2018, that relationship didn’t last. “She wasn’t ready to settle down,” the mag’s source says.

Yet Casey still dreams of the perfect happily ever after eight years after being acquitted of murdering her daughter. “Marriage, family, the white picket fence,” says the publication’s source. “In some ways, that’s very appealing to Casey. She’d want things to be less dysfunctional than the family she had growing up, but she likes the idea of stability.”

Casey has reportedly put her daughter’s death and the circus of her 2011 murder trial behind her. “It’s ancient history, as far as she is concerned,” their insider says. “It was a very dark period in her life, and she is a different person. So she’s ready for something new. If that includes children, she’s ready for that.”

Casey’s mom reported Caylee missing in a 911 call on Jul 15, 2008 after she hadn’t seen the granddaughter who lived in her home for 31 days. She also said Casey’s car smelled like a dead body had been inside of it. Casey initially claimed a nanny had kidnapped her daughter and then changed her story several times, eventually leading to her being indicted by a grand jury for murdering her daughter in October of that year. Her murder trial was heavily covered by the media and nationwide outrage erupted when she was found not guilty on July 5, 2011.

It an Apr. 11, 2017 episode of the Investigation Discovery docuseries Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, alternate juror Russ Huekler explained his view of the case, which was echoed by other jurors at the time of the verdict. “I’m not saying that Casey was innocent. The prosecution just didn’t prove their case. They couldn’t say how she died. They couldn’t connect Casey to the murder. It was all circumstantial evidence, the whole case,” he explained.