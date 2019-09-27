See Pic
Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana, 17, Shows Off Bikini Body While Floating In The Pool — Pic

One last dip in the pool! Ariana Biermann relaxed in the pool with the official end of summer, showing off her bikini body and asking her Instagram followers to guess the lyrics to her caption.

Ariana Biermann, 17, finished out the last day of summer with a dip in the pool on Sept. 23. Kim Zolciak‘s daughter laid out on a pool float chair, basking in the sun in a pink bikini. Ariana was absolutely relaxed with her arm up by her face to block the sun. “A dip in the pool,” Ariana captioned the photo on Instagram, before asking her followers, “who can finish the lyric?”

Without fail, a slew of fans chimed in to finish off the caption, with a number of followers writing enthusiastically, “a trip to the spa!”  Do you hear it now? Yes, Ariana captioned her photo with the ultimate throwback song, “Fabulous” from High School Musical 2. It was the perfect choice, as the original track was performed by Ashley Tisdale‘s character, Sharpay, while lounging around a pool looking — what else — fabulous, just like Ariana!

And Ariana really has had quite a fabulous summer. She was previously seen on Aug. 9 out with friends Scarlet Stallone, Sistine Stallone and older sister Brielle Biebermann. The group went out to Craig’s in West Hollywood for dinner and had everyone seeing quadruple. The girls donned some matching threads and looked relaxed and chic while dining out. But before fans start thinking these four girls are each other’s doppelgängers, mom Kim shared some thoughts that her daughters have been showing a pretty uncanny resemblance to her.

“I mean as she gets older, it’s pretty creepy, and Ariana, I think as she’s gotten older, looks maybe even more like me now than Brielle does,” the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared with HollywoodLife back on March 9. “Which is really crazy.” What isn’t crazy is how great Ariana looks basking in the last glow of summer. The Don’t Be Tardy star ended the season on a high note, picking the perfect song to encapsulate it, too!