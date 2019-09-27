‘American Housewife’: Carly Hughes Teases Incredible Guest Stars, A Girls’ Night Out & More This Season

GREG! Are you ready for ‘American Housewife!?’ Actress Carly Hughes hinted at some amazing surprises this new season!

The Otto’s and their Westport friends (and enemies) are back tonight with season 4 of American Housewife on ABC at 8 PM! While the show is always sure to bring the laughs, Carly Hughes, who plays Katy Otto‘s [Katy Mixon] BFF Angela, teased all the fun that is to come this new season, especially with her character! “Angela gets to come out of her shell a little bit this season! They have chosen to talk about Angela’s career, instead of just comment on it. Angela is a lawyer and she has some cases, and you’ll get to see her in work mode,” Carly revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “There are a lot of fun guest stars coming, the Halloween episode is hilarious, there’s an episode where the girls have a night out on the town… there are some surprises in there!”

Guest stars for this season of American Housewife who have already been announced include Kelly Ripa, who has already voiced Katy’s boss, but will now be making an in-person appearance, and Drew Carey. Carly’s Angela is part of Katy’s lunch trio, that also includes Ali Wong‘s Doris. “It’s not really something that we work at,” Carly said of the group’s chemistry during their scenes. “It’s just a friendship that we’ve had since the beginning, where we’re still laughing with and at each other all the time, off set. It kind of just carries over onset, the underlying energy of just friendships — we don’t have to work at that!”

The actress added that in addition to exploring Angela’s career, she’d love to see her have a love interest who sticks around! “I feel like Angela thinks she’ll never settle down again, but I think the irony and the comedy would come from her meeting someone who is essentially as independent and strong as she is, because I think she won’t know what to do with that,” Carly laughed. “I think that that might keep Angela intrigued, if she has someone who keeps her on her toes, as well.” We’d love to see it, too!

Make sure to tune in to American Housewife season 4, kicking off tonight, September 27, at 8 PM ET on ABC!