Alex Rodriguez Gushes He’s ‘So Proud’ Of Jennifer Lopez After She Lands Super Bowl Halftime Gig 

Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be more proud of his fiancee for landing the Super Bowl LIV halftime show! The Yankee legend shared a sweet message in honor of JLo, soon after news of her iconic gig was announced!

Alex Rodriguez can’t wait to bring it back home to Miami for Super Bowl LIV! The former MLB star, who has a home there with Jennifer Lopez, congratulated his fiancee after she landed the coveted Super Bowl halftime show. “So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the #305”, he captioned the official promo photo of JLo, alongside Shakira, who will also co-headline the February 2 performance. “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥”.

The Hustlers star shared her excitement in the comments, writing, “Let’s gooooooo”. The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, even praised JLo in the comments with flame emojis. The official Instagram account for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna wrote, “WOW”. A-Rod also shared the promo photo to his Instagram story, adding that he is “so excited” to see his fiancee perform the halftime show.

The news of Jennifer’s big gig was announced on Thursday, September 26. And, it’s been something the singer’s long awaited to check off her bucket list. “It’s been a dream of hers ever since she watched Diana Ross soar,” Alex told People after the news was released — referencing Diana’s iconic 1996 Super Bowl performance, which she exited the stage in a helicopter.

(Photo credit: Alex Rodriguez/Instagram)

“I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen,” the entrepreneur continued. “She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”

Both JLo and Shakira shared the halftime news on their respective social media accounts. “Going to set the world on fire,” Jennifer declared on Instagram. Shakira added, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this!” on Instagram. “So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020. It’ll be like home to JLo and A-Rod, who spend a lot of time in Miami and even have a home there.