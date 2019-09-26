Teresa Giudice ‘Fully Prepared’ For Joe To Get Deported To Italy: Why She Hasn’t Filed For Divorce Yet

Reality has hit Teresa Giudice. The ‘RHONJ’ star, along with her husband’s family, has ‘come to terms with the fact’ that Joe may be deported to Italy. Regardless, there’s one reason she hasn’t moved forward with a divorce.

After months of uncertainty, Teresa Giudice, 47, can see Joe Giudice’s fate in the U.S. a little clearer. Her husband of nearly 20 years reportedly requested to be released from custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) in Pennsylvania, where he has been sitting since March 14, so that he can wait out the rest of his deportation case in his native Italy, according to E! News. “She’s holding out hope for her daughters’ sakes that Joe doesn’t have to go, but she’s come to terms with the fact that that probably isn’t happening as is Joe’s family,” a source close to Teresa and Joe EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Even though Joe would “urge USICE to facilitate his return to the U.S.” should he win his appeal, per E! News, Teresa is being pragmatic rather than overly optimistic. “She knows if Joe does leave ICE to go to Italy, he probably won’t be coming home. She is fully prepared at this point,” our source adds of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s feelings. This prediction isn’t enough for Teresa to split from Joe, however, thanks to their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“If it weren’t for her daughters, she would’ve probably filed for divorce by now,” our source tells HollywoodLife. “Teresa has been very seldomly speaking to Joe but they haven’t communicated very much in quite some time. When they do, it’s really just about the girls. She has visited him with the girls on occasion, but she does that for them. It’s so awful in there that she does her best to let the girls see their father all while protecting them at the same time. It’s a hard balance.” Sadly, Joe had even to miss the high school graduation of his eldest daughter, Gia, and couldn’t send her off to college in Aug. 2019.

Despite the difficult family situation, Teresa knows where her roots are — and they aren’t in Italy. “She’s been living her life without Joe for quite some time now and she has no intention of going to Italy or letting the girls do anything other than visit. Her life and her daughters’ lives are here,” our insider adds.

Just as our source mentioned how Teresa fears Joe “probably won’t be coming home,” immigration attorney Edward Shulman of Shulman Law Group echoed that thought. “In my opinion, if Joe leaves the U.S. then all his appeals are gone,” Schuman told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. He continued, “Even if the Third Circuit Court of Appeals allows his case to be heard by the immigration judge, Joe has already sent himself away so I don’t see him being able to come back to the United States because he has already accomplished the goal of the U.S. which is get him out of the country.”