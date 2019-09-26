Katy Collins: 5 Things To Know About Former Bellator Fighter Who Tragically Died At 32

The MMA world has lost one of its warriors. Katy Collins, who last fought for Bellator in 2018, passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm. Here’s what we know.

Katy Collins, who laced up her gloves to fight for several MMA promotions, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Her coach, JT Tilley, confirmed the 32-year-old woman’s death in a Facebook message. “The fight is over. You never stopped fighting, and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards. …I’ve always been so proud of you, Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know.”

Katy’s death comes after she suffered a brain aneurysm last Friday (Sept. 20), which caused a stroke and seizures, according to MMA Junkie. She fought to the end, but it seems that this battle was too much for her. As the MMA world, her family, and friends mourn this tragic loss, here’s what you need to know about Katy.

1. Katy once fought for Bellator. Katy was a three-fight Bellator Veteran, according to MMA Junkie. As a professional MMA fighter, she went 7-5 while fighting for several organizations over her career. She reportedly started as an amateur in August 2011, before turning pro in 2015. She won her professional debut by first-round knockout.

In Bellator, she went 2-1. She defeated Michelle Royer and Bruna Vargas. Her sole loss in the organization came when she fought eventual Bellator women’s flyweight title challenger Emily Ducote. Her last fight was in June 2018 at LFA 42.

2. Her nickname was “The Red Dragon.” Katy won her debut pro fight under the “Brandon Brawler” banner, but she ditched the moniker for the more fearsome “Red Dragon” nickname.

Rest In Peace warrior 🖤 https://t.co/ojRmgDtNwB — Heather Heat Hardy (@HeatherHardyBox) September 26, 2019

3. She was beloved by her family and friends. Katy was “a loving, caring, selfless individual with a huge heart,” according to the GoFundMe page set up to help her family cover medical and funeral expenses. “Katy was young and strong and full of life and love. Her family will need all the help they can with funeral and medical costs. Any help at all is so appreciated. I know that Katy would have been happier than EVER knowing how much her friends have helped her.

4. She was a mother of two. “She leaves behind so many loved ones, family, and friends who care so much for her. Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us,” according to the GoFundMe page.

5. She was reportedly in a relationship at the time of her death. Katy hailed from Marked Tree, Arkansas, reports Heavy.com. Her coach, JT Tilley, was the head trainer at the Branson Fight Club in Missouri, and Heavy.com says that she was involved with a man named Keith Harris at the time of her passing. One of her final Facebook posts shows the couple attending a concert by metal band Saliva in Branson, Missouri.