Tristan Thompson Calls Khloe ‘Beautiful’ In New Flirty Comment On Her Instagram Pic

Tristan Thompson was up in Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram again, leaving her a flirty comment on her cute selfie about his ‘beautiful diamond’.

Tristan Thompson is, once again, trying to shoot his shot with Khloe Kardashian. Just a few days after leaving flirty comments on one of her Instagram posts, he was back at it, trying to blow her up with compliments. It started when Khloe posted a beautiful photo of herself basking in the sunshine with a rainbow bouncing off the camera’s lens. She captioned the photo, “May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream.” Tristan responded, “The sun is shinning [sic] bright on a beautiful diamond. Smooth, buddy. While the comments section on Khloe’s original photo are still all about how stunning she looks (duh), when The Shade Room dug up Tristan’s remark (see it HERE), they couldn’t stop roasting him.

“He really trying hard 🙄” on fan wrote of the Cleveland Cavaliers star. “It’s toxic men season huh?” wrote another. Other fans were scared that Khloe was going to fall for Tristan again after reading his flirty tributes. “I hope she dont [sic] go back to this fool…😢” a concerned citizen commented. “She gonna fall right back in his trap lmao. Whew chile”. Another wrote, “God if this what love is, I’m good 😭.” Tristan’s comment isn’t an outlier. Tristan, who you may recall cheated on Khloe with multiple women while she was nine months pregnant, then made out with Jordyn Woods at a house party one year later, called Khloe “perfection” in the comments of a September 21 pic.

He quickly deleted the comment, which also included the heart eyes emoji, but not before fans could see it. Khloe didn’t publicly address Tristan’s flirtation, but a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was grateful for Wendy Williams doing so on her behalf. “Khloe really respects Wendy Williams for showing her support when it comes to Tristan trying to win her back,” the insider said. The added that while Khloe finds the comments “flattering,” they’re not going to work on her. “There’s nothing [Tristan] can do or say to win her back at this point.”