Tiny Raves Over ‘Big Daddy’ T.I. In Sweet Birthday Message: We Love Each Other ‘Like We Just Met’

Tiny-TI-Birthday-Message-Love
It’s T.I.’s birthday and his wife, Tiny, wants him to take a bite of her ‘cake.’ She gave ‘the man of her dreams’ plenty of love in a sweet — and sexy — tribute.

“Happy birthday to my husband, my best friend!!” Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, wrote on Sept. 26, one day after T.I.’s 39th birthday. The Xscape singer shared an Instagram gallery of some of her sexiest moments with Tip along with this heartfelt message. “Thank you for loving me like no one else can. As I’ve always said u are the man of my dreams. 20yrs strong & we loving on each other like we just met. Thank you for being the best you!! You complete me.. celebrating you everyday!!”

“Now eat the [cake] Big Daddy,” Tiny added, along with a string of emojis indicating that Tip will undoubtedly have a “happy” birthday. The pictures Tiny shared mirrored the passion she has for T.I. From a shot of them kissing during one of his concerts to a pic of him kissing her then-pregnant belly to throwbacks to the start of their romance to recent date nights, the gallery was a sweet walk down memory lane. (CLICK HERE TO SEE)

T.I.’s 39th birthday was probably his best, thanks to the private concert he was given by his youngest daughter. On his actual birthday, Sept. 25, Tip and Tiny’s 3-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris, serenaded her daddy with a sweet rendition of “Happy Birthday.” In a second video, Heiress decided to crank up the speed and do a fast remix of the song. “Why so fast,” Tiny asked her girl, to which Heiress replied, “I don’t know.” Then, she started singing again.

Perhaps she was just so happy that it was her daddy’s birthday that she just felt like singing? Heiress, it seems, is on her way to follow her parents into the family business. While Tiny was performing her new single, “I F—-n <3 U,” in concert, Tiny’s BFF and makeup artist Latasha Wright recorded a video of Heiress singing along. Oh, there was also her adorable take on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” So, when does this toddler cut her first mixtape?

While Heiress felt like singing on her Dad’s birthday, Tiny felt secure. At least, that’s what she said ahead of Tip’s birthday. “In his presence,” she captioned a Sept. 16 IG post. In the picture, Tiny is cuddled tightly up against Tip’s chest, and his arms are wrapped around his wife. “Where I feel the most safe,” she added.