Selena Gomez Admits She Was Suffering ‘Mentally & Emotionally’ Last Year During ‘Scariest Moments’ of Her Life

Selena Gomez gave a moving speech where she laid bare how hard she’s worked on her emotional and mental health. She suffered so much she was unable to even smile.

Selena Gomez is celebrating how far she’s come at tackling her mental health issues head on. She travelled to Boston where on Sept. 13 she was the recipient of McLean Hospital’s 2019 McLean Award for being so open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. The 27-year-old gave a moving speech at the dinner and now video of what she told the audience has appeared on social media. “I think that we are better when we tell the truth and so this is my truth. Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together,” she explained. Selena spent several months in the fall of 2018 in a treatment center to deal with her mental health issues and from her moving speech, it obviously helped a lot on her journey.

“I wasn’t able to keep a smile or to keep things looking normal. It felt like all of my pain and my anxiety washed over me all at once and it was one of the scariest moments of my life. I sought support and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis,” Selena continued.

“The moment I received that information, I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved. Terrified, obviously, because that veil was lifted, but relieved that I had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years with depression and anxiety. I never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition. So I began to face it head on, as my mother taught me to face my fears and challenges when I was younger,” Selena bravely revealed.

“I actually sought out the help that I needed. I got educated. I talked to a lot of people who were suffering from the same things. I read a lot about it and it was something that kind of took over and I became very passionate about it. I’ve met with some of the greatest doctors, and I’ve met with specialists and I’m just fortunate enough to be able to work with some of the greatest doctors and psychiatrists and amazing people to help guide me personally through my journey,” she shared.

“Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work, that I am happier, I am healthier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been,” she told the audience who gave her a big round of applause. “So I’m very happy about that.” Aww, and we’re happy for you Selena! The video was posted to Instagram on Sept. 26 by the fan site @videosofselenagomez and the singer replied in the comments, “Thank you so much. It was a special event at an amazing hospital…Also I hate the way my voice sounds.”