‘RHOA’ Season 12 Trailer: An Explosive Fight Erupts After NeNe & Cynthia’s Feud Heats Up

They’re back and louder than ever! The first official trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ dropped on September 26, and it’s. about. to. go. down. this coming season! From screaming matches to tears and all-out brawls, the ladies of ATL bring the heat in year 12!

Things are just louder, hotter and more fierce in the ATL — or, it’s just the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! The first official trailer for season 12 — premiering November 3 — of the hit Bravo show may be the most explosive preview to date. Kenya Moore is back as a Housewife after a year absence from the series to focus on her family, which, in the trailer, appears to be going through a tough time. Kenya joins returning RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam also return in a friend capacity.

Just by the near 2-minute super teaser, it appears as though the ladies will address a ton of hot button topics. From Kenya’s martial troubles, to NeNe and Cynthia’s feud, and Porsha’s brief split with fiance, Dennis McKinley — the preview teases that many questions will be answered.

Other moments in the trailer include the cast trip to Greece, Carnival and more. The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres November 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.