Princess Beatrice Engaged: Set To Wed Millionaire Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi After Less Than 1 Year

Another royal wedding is in our future — because Princess Beatrice is engaged! The oldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York has accepted Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s proposal after just 11 months.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” a statement read. “Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away in Italy earlier this month. Edo designed a ring in collaboration with the British jewelry designer Shaun Leane. The wedding will take place in 2020. Further details will be announced in due course.” Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 36, went public with their relationship at a fundraising event in March 2019, but are said to have been dating for several months before that.

In a statement of their own, Beatrice and Edoardo gushed, “We are extremely happy to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand is in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.” Beatrice is ninth in line to the British throne, and is cousins with Prince Harry and Prince William. Her father is Prince Andrew and her mother is Sarah Ferguson, often referred to as ‘Duchess Fergie.’ And, of course, her grandmother is Queen Elizabeth II.

Along with the engagement announcement, Beatrice shared a close-up photo of her stunning custom engagement ring. The ring features a round diamond set atop a thick band, and it’s absolutely stunning. For her engagement photos, Beatrice wore a floral dress and cozied up to Edoardo, and the two had huge smiles on their faces as they basked in the excitement of their future together.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married.” pic.twitter.com/Gq3nvLgwvR — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) September 26, 2019

Beatrice’s engagement comes just 11 months after her younger sister, Princess Eugenie’s, own royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Of course, Beatrice served as maid of honor at the event. The nuptials were a lavish affair, so we can certainly expect quite a ceremony when Beatrice ties the knot in 2020!

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” the Duke and Duchess of York said in a statement. “We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

Before getting together with Edoardo, Beatrice was in a long-term, ten year relationship with Dave Clark. However, they split in July 2016.