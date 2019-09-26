Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 6 Mos., Glares At The Camera During Family Greece Trip

Smile for the camera? Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar doesn’t look like she was in the mood to have her picture taken while in Greece with her mom.

Porsha Williams‘ daughter Pilar, 6 months, showed off quite the pout in the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s latest Instagram post. In the image posted to Williams’ Instagram page on Sept. 25, Porsha can be seen holding sweet little Pilar on her hip while striking a pose on their trip to Greece. Porsha dazzled in white, with flared pants and a white top with a one long-sleeve cut. She donned a white fedora with black band for the pic and accessorized with a thick gold bracelet and popping red lip! While Porsha was all smiles for the camera, though, Pilar did not seem at all amused.

The tiny tot stared down the lens with a stone-cold — but adorable — expression. Wearing a colorful jumper and pink bow in her hair, Pilar was dressed to the nines, even if her smile was amiss. “She’s got a hold on me,” Porsha captioned the post, capitalizing “me” and adding a slew of e’s and an exclamation point followed by the Greek flag emoji.

Of course, Porsha has been known to totally gush about her sweet little girl on Instagram on the reg. The reality star previously shared a video on Instagram of her daughter getting her hair braided on Sept. 16. “Getting fresh on yall … thank you Gramdma @ablessing2u2 #5months,” Porsha captioned the endearing moment. Only a few days before, Porsha helped make the morning of all her followers just a little brighter. The reality star blessed her fans‘ feeds with a video of Pilar waking up in her crib, staring up at her mama. “All I need is this smile,” Porsha began her caption adding a crown emoji. “Good morning y’all!”

Fans always love some Porsha and Pilar content. The RHOA star gave birth to Pilar on March 22, 2019 and has been obsessed with her ever since. Whether it’s posting more adorable pics and videos or sharing her experience as a mom, fans love some Porsha and Pilar content. We can’t wait for more!