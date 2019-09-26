Nicki Minaj Has Fans Feeling Like Baddies With ‘Fendi’ Collection Theme Song With PnB Rock & Murda Beatz

Nicki Minaj hasn’t retired just yet! Ahead of the launch for her 127-piece collection with Fendi, the rapper dropped a collab named after the designer with PnB Rock and Murda Beatz.

Now you can listen to “Fendi” while waiting for new Fendi to arrive! Nicki Minaj’s Fendi Prints On collection — yes, that’s a line from “Chun-Li” — will launch on Oct. 14, and to tide us over, the rapper just dropped a collaborative track called “Fendi” on Sept. 25. Nicki and Canadian producer Murda Beatz, 25, serve as featured artists on the track, which was released by rapper PnB Rock, 27! Consider this the official track for Nicki’s upcoming fashion project. “Have you ever heard of a Collection with its own theme song? Well, Fendi did it,” the brand tweeted before the song landed on Spotify.

Nicki’s latest song immediately started trending on Twitter after its release. “The impact of Chun Li is astonishing. Nicki has a whole Fendi Line, from a line about Fendi. Mind blowing. I’m super proud to stan Nicki. #Fendi,” one fan tweeted, while another listener gushed over Nicki’s verse on Twitter: “Nicki really skated. She’s the most versatile, and adapts to any beat/melody. #FENDI” A third Twitter fan declared, “This s**t fire 😩🔥🔥‼️ #Fendi”

Many other fans simply quoted Nicki’s lines on Twitter — get ready for inspiration for future Instagram captions. “It’s Fendi, it’s poppin’, and we on and poppin’, you b**ches is blockin’ the view,” Nicki rapped in the opening lines of her verse. Another fan-favorite lyric was, “My attitude is the baddest thing that’s on me, boo / So you do you.” Duly noted!

Many fans were relieved that Nicki hasn’t thrown in the towel just left. She blindsided the Barbz after announcing she “decided to retire” in order to have a family with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty, via Twitter, on Sept. 5. That wasn’t a tweet fans were expecting to see on their timelines, since Nicki’s fifth studio album is expected to drop at any moment! Calming down her fans, Nicki later tweeted on Sept. 6, “I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.” As you can see, Nicki is indeed still here, and with another hit to add to her discography!