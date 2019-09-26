Millie Bobby Brown Is Unrecognizable With New Short Blonde Hair Just Days After Debuting Extensions

Well she sure doesn’t look like Eleven anymore. Millie Bobby Brown has a brand new blonde hairstyle and her gorgeous makeover has her looking unrecognizable.

Changing your mind about your hair in an instant is such a teenager thing to do. Which is perfectly natural that 15-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown literally in the course of one day went from getting long curly extensions to her brown hair with some blonde highlights to and entirely new shorter blonde ‘do the very next day. On Sept. 24 she showed off her long waves courtesy of Miami’s Dafne Evangelista Beauty Lounge — who posted pics and video to their IG page — and Millie raved about it, saying how they made her feel “amazing” and that it was the first time she’d had long hair in four years. And a day later they were gone!

Apparently she didn’t feel so “amazing” less than 24 hours later as she hit up another Miami salon YSV on Sept. 25 and had the extensions taken out and her hair dyed a honey blonde. She even smiled and posed next to her hairdresser Yair, who was the one who shared the pics to the salon’s IG page showing her new look.

He included another photo of her in his chair, having her hair coloring done on noticeably shorter hair than from the day before while she looked down at her phone. “Fun time with @milliebobbybrown at the salon her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things,for which she received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting ▶️Highlights by Yair,” read the caption to the pic.

“OH MY GOD😍” one fan raved in the comments over her shorter blonde hair while another added, “She looks amazing as always ❤️❤️.” However there were equal raves over her longer, darker extensions. “I love this hair sm!!👏🏻💖,” one fan applauded while another wrote “Stunning ✨🙌🏻💛.”