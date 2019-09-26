Lori Loughlin Looks Downcast While Hiding Face Under Visor After Felicity Huffman Sentencing

Lori Loughlin had a case of the blues while out and about in LA, as the actress attempted to go incognito in a huge visor. Her sentencing trial in the college admissions scandal is looming closer by the day.



Lori Loughlin looked down in the dumps while running errands on September 25, and it’s pretty easy to see why. The Fuller House star, 55, is likely aware that a second parent was now convicted in the college admissions scandal, just days before she’s due in court for her own sentencing. Dressed in head to toe black workout gear, Lori attempted to hide her face from waiting cameras with a visor and large sunglasses as she pumped gas into her Mercedes. Hiding under big hats has been Lori’s go-to move since the scandal broke, but it’s not exactly working anymore.

Lori and her husband, fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, have been charged with counts of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Both pleaded not guilty; they face five years in prison on each charge. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 21, into USC on the rowing team. Neither daughter had ever competed in the sport. The bribes included allegedly sending $50,000 to Donna Heinel, the senior women’s associate athletic director at USC.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, also named in the FBI’s college admissions scandal, was sentenced on September 13 to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service, a year of probation, and a $30,000 fine after pleading guilty to similar charges: felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. It’s thought that the actress got such a lenient sentencing because of her guilty plea, and because her crime — paying $15,000 to a test proctor to change her daughter, Georgia Macy‘s SAT score — was on the lesser end of the 50 other suspects named in the scandal.

A second parent, Devin Sloane, 53, was sentenced on September 24 to four months in prison, two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service, and a fine of $95,000. The business executive was found guilty of paying $250,000 to the scam’s ringleader, Rick Singer’s fake charity, Key Worldwide Foundation, “with the intention that the money be used to bribe USC officials to facilitate the fraud,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Despite these convictions, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY that Lori isn’t fretting. “Lori and Mossimo are not at all worried by Felicity’s case as she feels they’re not at all the same,” the source said.