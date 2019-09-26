Lori Harvey, 22, Dispels Diddy Pregnancy Rumors By Showing Off Flat Stomach In White Swimsuit

Lori Harvey was suspected to be pregnant after she posted a video rubbing her belly. The model has been linked romantically to Diddy for some time.

Lori Harvey, 22, is showing off her toned body in her latest Instagram post! The model posted a trio of sexy photos giving followers a glimpse at her flat stomach on Thursday, September 26. Lori sports a skintight white bodysuit by Los Angeles-based Naked Wardrobe, accentuating her cleavage and flaunting her toned arms. She paired the sexy one-piece with an unbuttoned pair of distressed jeans, that sit low on her hips and finishes her look with a gold watch, rings, cross necklace and bracelet. While she didn’t tag a location, she appears to be in a private residence as she leans against a mirror in front of a brass coffee table with a gorgeous flower arrangement.

She simply captioned the photo with a horse emoji, perhaps referencing her lengthy braid extensions that evoke an equestrian image. Her gorgeous locks are styled by celeb hair guru Lorenzo Calderon, who is tagged in the image, and regularly works with Diddy’s ex Cassie, Sofia Richie and and Ciara. Lori changes up her pose in the snaps, as places one hand on her head, and then seductively grabs her unbuttoned jeans with both hands. The photos come amid speculation that she’s pregnant with rumored boyfriend Diddy’s baby, which began after a photo surfaced of Diddy rubbing her stomach on September 9. Lori’s latest photos certainly dispel rumors of a baby, as she looks toned and fitter than ever!

Lori and Diddy have been rumored to be dating for some time, and were spotted on a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on September 9. Diddy and Lori also jetted off to Nerano, Italy on August 4, and joined her stepdad Steve Harvey, 62, and her mom Marjorie Elaine Harvey, 54, who tied the knot with Steve back in 2007. Most recently, Diddy and Lori have been leaving a strip club together in Atlanta, Georgia on September 14.

Lori’s close friend Jordyn Woods appeared to like the sexy photos, posting “Okay sis 🔥💋.” Others wrote “I love the baggy jeans look 😍” and “Go Diddy.”