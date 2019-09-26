Logan Paul Once Got Turned On During Massage From ’65-Year-Old’ Woman: ‘I Was Ready To Do It’

Logan Paul didn’t shy away from baring the details of a past massage encounter with a 65-year-old masseuse while on the ‘FoodGod: OMFG’ podcast. The YouTuber even thought the older woman ‘wanted to smash!’

Logan Paul, 24, didn’t spare any details about his feelings toward massages. “I don’t like massages in general,” the YouTuber said on the Sept. 26 episode of the FoodGod: OMFG podcast. “Even if it’s liked a 65-year-old named Agatha.” Logan then confessed a rather uncomfortable situation that he found himself in not too long ago. “I’m ashamed to say one time I was getting a massage in Big Sur, it was a trip with my boys and we were all vibing out,” Logan began his story. “And this 65-year-old lady was giving me a massage and I got pretty erect.”

As the three guys laughed through the tale, Logan revealed that there was more to the embarrassing encounter. “Her hands were so soft,” Logan explained before revealing that he thought the masseuse “wanted to smash.” “I’m ashamed to say, I was ready to do it.” Ever since that unfortunate interaction, Logan told the hosts that he officially “hates massages.”

But uncomfortable massages weren’t the only thing on the table during their conversation. While recording the episode, Logan asked KarJenner family friend, Jonathan Cheban, 45, if he would ever have a chance with Kendall Jenner, 23. “Mmm… I don’t think so,” Jonathan confessed, before adding, “And you know why?” Though Logan laughed off the initial rebuttal, Jonathan got his explanation through. “I think you’re too out there, and Kendall is very low-key with people she dates and they’re low-key.”

Before revealing his interest in the supermodel on the podcast, Logan’s last serious and public relationship was with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennett, 27. The couple reportedly split in Oct. 2018, leaving the YouTuber to play the field once again. Depending on whomever Logan dates in the future, it’s pretty safe to say couples’ massages won’t be on the list of potential date ideas!