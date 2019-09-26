Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Hottest Hair Makeovers Of All-Time: Blonde, Purple & More Bold Looks

Who could pull off all the colors of the rainbow but Kendall and Kylie? The stylish sisters have rocked some stunning styles in the past, but it’s their ever-changing hairdos that have really left an impact.

Famous sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have pushed the boundaries of fashion since they came on the scene. This includes with their hair looks, which have left fans absolutely shook in the past. The sisters have pretty much done everything when it comes to changing up their hairstyles. Kylie has rocked just about every hair color under the sun over the years. Think of an obscure color — she’s definitely done it! As for Kendall, she’s more known for rocking edgy hairstyles and cuts, as opposed to straying from her usual brunette locks.

However, she DID just debut a MAJOR hair makeover while modeling for Burberry on Sept. 16 at London Fashion Week. Kendall hit the runway with blonde locks, and she looked amazing. Just days later on Sept. 22, while attending the 71st Emmy Awards, the model went back to black — hair, that is. Considering Kendall doesn’t change up her color all that often, this was quite a transformation. Her style, on the other hand, has been everything from a long mane to an edgy pixie cut, much like the one she sported at the Sept. 2017 New York Fashion Week while modeling the looks of Tom Ford.

As for Kylie she really goes all out with her head-to-toe fashion in the past. The Lip Kit mogul sported a lush lavender wig at the 2019 Met Gala. With “Camp” as the theme, she got glam with their dazzling dress, and matched her ensemble’s color to the nth degree. She totally took monochromatic to a whole new level. But that wasn’t the first time Kylie went for a bold hair color. Back at Coachella in April 2017, fans were green with envy over her highlighter green hair. The look wasn’t all out though, as Kylie showed off her dark roots along with the green hue.

Of course, paving their own style has been a staple of the Jenner sisters for years. While fans might not go as far as to take on these colorful looks, they can always count on Kendall and Kylie to keep them guessing. We can’t wait to see what looks they rock in the years to come!