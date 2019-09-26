The ‘RHOA’ family is growing by one. Kandi Burruss is reportedly expecting her third child via surrogate, and it will be a big part of the new season’s storylines.

Baby joy is on the way for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. The 43-year-old and husband Todd Tucker are expecting a little boy or girl via surrogate, sources tell PEOPLE magazine. This will be the second biological child for the couple, who will join three-year-old big brother Ace. Kandi has a beautiful 16-year-old daughter Riley Burruss by ex Russell Spencer while Todd has a 22-year-old adult daughter Kaela. This is wonderful news for Kandi, who was looking into potential surrogates during season 11 of RHOA.

While Todd wasn’t completely on board with having another baby via surrogate, Kandi was bound and determined to be a mom again. She had a high risk pregnancy with Ace so it was the safest way to go to expand their family, though it left her with mixed feelings. It turned out that pal Andy Cohen — who though a surrogate had his son Benjamin in February — gave her some advice that left her feeling better about having someone else carry her child.

Kandi revealed in a February episode of the now canceled E! late night talk show Busy Tonight that, “I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama.’ And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better.”

The following month when Kandi appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller and RHOA viewer asked how the process was going and if we were going to see a baby added to their family anytime soon. “I don’t want to tell too much. But we have moved forward, God willing,” she said to a round of audience applause. The surrogate and their baby journey will reportedly be a prominent storyline for Kandi during the upcoming season 12 of RHOA.