Justin Bieber Preps For His Wedding, Says He May Wear Tuxedo Shorts & Hailey Loves It

We can hear wedding bells! Justin Bieber took to Instagram and asked his fans to help him ‘choose a tux for my wedding.’ However, there was one look in particular that Hailey Baldwin was super into.

Justin Bieber went on social media and asked his fans to help him plan his second wedding to Hailey Baldwin on Sept. 26! “Help me choose a tux for my wedding,” Justin captioned a carousel Instagram post of three different tuxes. “It’s between these three.” The images showed three very different tuxedo looks. A ruffled shirt with pink pants and jacket was the first choice Justin posted. What’s more, it even came with a top hat to match! The second was a bright and bold rainbow suit, complete with tie. Finally the last image appeared to be the standard tux — minus one detail. The tuxedo featured short sleeves and shorts instead of the standard long sleeves and pants.

Hailey chimed in to offer her opinion among the number of fans leaving comments. “I like the last one personally,” the model commented on the images. Fans tended to agree with Hailey, as some said, “same here,” “me too,” “totally,” and “yasss.” While Hailey had a ton of supporters, other fans left their own opinions in the comments, with some saying, “The second, for sure.” While the others wanted the “first.”

It’s been quite the journey for the couple to finally get here. Justin and Hailey previously postponed two wedding ceremonies, but finally decided to walk down the aisle. The couple were actually legally married on Sept. 13, 2018 in a New York courthouse. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to have a religious ceremony at their 2018 nuptials. They’re currently prepping for the ceremony and will be surrounded by friends and family.

Things really got off to a start the night of Sept. 26 when Hailey donned a skintight white dress and veil while out with her friends for her bachelorette party. Hailey was out on the town with her gal pals, including Kendall Jenner with much of it chronicle on social media. If her bachelorette party was any indication, Hailey and Justin have a slew of famous friends. So, there’s bound to be a ton of star-studded faces at their wedding. The countdown is on for these two lovebirds to finally celebrate their love with all of their loved ones!