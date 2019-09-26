Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Confirmed As Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Performers

Are you ready for some football? Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to bring the house down during Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when they perform during the halftime show!

It’s official! After months of speculation, Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she’ll be the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LIV in 2020 — and she’s bringing Shakira with her! JLo, 50, broke the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with the caption “This is happening. 02.02.2020” , the date of the next Super Bowl. Shakira soon followed suit, writing on Instagram, “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! 🤩🔥 @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee”. Yes, February 2nd is Shakira’s 43rd birthday!

And HollywoodLife told you first! A source close to the Hustlers star told us EXCLUSIVELY at the beginning of September that JLo was “in very serious talks to do the Super Bowl halftime show. The deal is extremely close to being done.” They added, “She’s very excited at the thought of it all and knows she’d absolutely kill it and already is talking ideas on the show itself.” We seriously cannot wait to see what she and Shakira cook up for the Super Bowl, which is held in Miami next year. Plus, the show is going to be produced by Jay Z. You know some special guests will make appearances. Both women made statements via Pepsi, the halftime show sponsor, immediately following the announcement.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Jennifer said. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

And Shakira stated, “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”