Jenelle Evans Admits Heartrending Custody Battle To Regain 3 Kids Still Gives Her Nightmares

The ‘Teen Mom’ star temporarily lost custody of her kids after husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog — but Jenelle says the experience made them better parents.

Jenelle Evans, 27, and David Eason, 31, have had quite the year: the couple temporarily lost custody of their three children after David shot and killed their family dog Nugget — and the traumatizing experience left Jenelle with nightmares. “Sometimes, like I said, I have bad dreams of [Child Protective Services] coming, knocking on my door and saying, ‘Give me your kids,’ just for no reason,” Jenelle revealed on the HollywoodLife Podcast [listen here] EXCLUSIVELY. “I’ve been trying to my best to just be the best mom I can. So it just gives me PTSD.”

Jenelle and David share 2-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie together, while Jenelle has 5-year-old Kaiser Orion with ex Nathan Griffith and 10-year-old Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. In addition, David has a 12-year-old daughter Maryssa with ex Whitney Johnson and 5-year-old son Kaden with ex Olivia Leedham. After the couple lost custody, they spent weeks in court to bring their children back home and were required to take parenting classes — but Jenelle says the experience made both of them better parents.

“I definitely did [learn from parenting and anger management classes]. I think the co-parenting one we did together as a private session for three hours, and the counselor we worked with works with a lot of different families, and having to deal with court a lot,” Jenelle revealed. “We told her basically, me and him co-parent good, but we don’t co-parent with the grandparent’s good. So we found different tools to deal with that and keep business-like attitudes and all that.” While Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa all live with the couple, Jace has remained in the custody of Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans. Of note, David’s son Kaden resides with his mother Olivia.

The unfortunate incident that caused the entire debacle happened when Nugget reportedly snapped at 2-year-old Ensley — which prompted David to shoot the french bulldog. David immediately sought anger management counseling afterwards, which Jenelle also opened up about. “David, with anger management, he just expressed his feelings about how angry he gets when people just try to trigger him, and he’s not mad all the time. He found out that he’s a normal human being,” she continued. “[The counselor] wrote up a whole document saying, ‘I just think this CPS case is making David very irritable right now, and he’s not irritable towards everyone, but when the social worker comes over and has an attitude with you, David gets an attitude back.'”

Jenelle was removed from the upcoming season of Teen Mom after the incident, but the star confirmed to HollywoodLife she wasn’t fired and could return for Season 10. The mom has plenty to keep her busy, however, as she’s also launching her own makeup line, JE Cosmetics.