Jenelle Evans Clarifies Custody Battle Accusations & Denies Child Abuse & Neglect: ‘There Was No Proof’

Although Jenelle Evans gained back custody of her 3 kids in July, she’s never set the record straight about allegations of abuse and neglect during her custody battle. She explains to HollywoodLife how she proved her accusers wrong.

Jenelle Evans is clearing the air. When she stopped by the HollywoodLife New York headquarters during Fashion Week, the JE Cosmetics CEO decided to correct a few false allegations about her custody battle, which finally ended on July 3. That’s the day she regained custody of her three kids — Ensley, 2, who she shares with husband David Eason, Kaiser, 5, her son she shares with ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, along with her 9-year-old son Jace, who she had with with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Jace had been living with Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans, and still resides with her after Jenelle regained custody of the kids.

Fans who followed the situaiton will know that Jenelle and David lost temporary custody of their kids after their family dog, Nugget was shot can killed at their home in North Carolina. David later admitted to killing the dog after he claimed the animal bit their daughter, Ensley. Because of the controversial act, as well as Jenelle’s large presence in reality TV, she, along with her family were subject to much public scrutiny. With all of that, came outlandish allegations of child abuse and neglect — horrific acts Jenelle vehemently denied to HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview.

“I mean, there were child abuse allegations. There were allegations of neglect and that our house was filthy,” she said, explaining that she has a slew of cameras inside her house that would prove otherwise. “We have them in our living room and we were able to prove that it wasn’t filthy. CPS [Child Protective Services] didn’t even come inside our house to even check it out, let alone call us” she asserted.

“They never called, never came to check it out. No! They just left a note at my gate and then they call me and said, ‘We took your son [Kaiser],'” Jenelle recalled, noting that she was at the grocery store at the time. “They came to my son’s daycare.”

Jenelle went on: “The supervisor from the school called me and said, ‘We have an emergency. CPS came and interviewed your son, and based off of what he said, they took him.” That was when Jenelle asked the school supervisor what her son had said.

The supervisor’s reply? “‘Well, we don’t know,'” Jenelle admitted.

“After going through the whole [custody] process, and the judge hearing, ‘supposedly this and supposedly that.’ — Everything was hearsay… It was really ridiculous,” Jenelle explained, adding that the case was entirely dismissed, which led to her getting her kids back. “At the end, the judge saw between all the bull-shit basically, and she saw that it’s the media, from being on the show [Teen Mom 2], and all that.”

Jenelle also revealed that Kaiser’s teachers came and testified against the allegation of neglect. “Some of Kaiser’s teachers came and testified, and said, ‘This kid has been going to our school for two years, and he has always been well-groomed, and nothing’s been wrong with him,'” which Jenelle said, helped the judge deliberate. “The judge saw everything, that the kids were fine. The judge said found no evidence of neglect, dependency, or abuse and it’s all in the dismissal papers, which are public record.”

Now, Jenelle is focused on “laying low” and spending as much time with her family as possible while running her businesses, one of which includes her new beauty brand, JE Cosmetics. Jenelle just launched a universal brow kit that has every tool to cultivate the perfect brows.