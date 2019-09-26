Jet Lag: 20+ Skincare Necessities That Will Help You Beat Tired Looking Skin In No Time

While traveling overseas for vacation is super exciting, the downside is jet lag & we rounded up the best products that will wake up your tired, dull skin after a long trip away.

Jet lag, which is caused by long-haul flights and vacations, can seriously screw with your body. Between the different time zones and the lack of moisture on planes, traveling takes a toll on your skin. Luckily, we rounded up tons of different products that target the signs of jet lag – from tired eyes to a dull complexion, there’s something for every type of concern, which you could see when you click through the gallery above. One of the first signs of jet lag is dark undereye circles and there are a bunch of different ways to treat them. Another major side effect is dry, chapped lips, and the skin surrounding both of these areas is super thin, which is why they see signs of aging and tiredness the most. This is where the Glossier Bubblewrap comes into play. It’s a small product that’s an eye and lip plumper that restores moisture and hydration to the two areas you need it the most.

Another way to treat tired eyes is with eye masks and patches and one of our favorites is the Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks. Not only do the masks brighten, hydrate, and depuff undereyes during your flight and after, they are sparkly gold, which makes them super fun to wear. The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks is also a great option, as the hydra-gel eye masks are clinically proven to instantly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and they make you look instantly more awake in just 20 minutes. If you want to really splurge, then look no further than the La Prairie Skin Caviar Eye Lift. While it may be super expensive, ($480), this serum targets the entire eye area, including your brows, to gently lift and firm eyes for younger, more awake looking skin.

While treating your skin is the most important part of getting rid of undereye bags and circles, it can take a while to get your skin back to normal, which is when we usually cover them up with concealer or makeup. So, what’s better than killing two birds with one stone? The INKEY List Brighten-i Eye Cream can do this, as it’s half skincare, half cosmetics, and it gives your undereyes an illuminating glow, all while treating puffiness by adding hydration.

An essential tool to use during and after travel is definitely the BeautyBio Rose Quartz Roller. This rose quartz roller is perfect for applying oils, serums, and creams to your skin while depuffing the face. As an added tip, throw it in the freezer or fridge for a bit, to really soothe the face. One of the ultimate products to treat tired skin is the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask and the name says it all. This face mask is specifically targeted to help beat the look of jet lag on your face, as it uses proven ingredients to restore hydration to the skin. Use it while in-flight to prevent tired skin and use it after to get rid of any effects.

One major effect of jet lag is not being able to sleep, which is why the Olly Extra Strength Sleep Gummies will seriously come in handy. They are extra strength sleep gummies, formulated with 5mg of Melatonin, as well as L-Theanine, and a blend of Chamomile, Passionflower, and Lemon Balmcome which help when you’re up all night because you’re on a different time zone and you need some rest.

