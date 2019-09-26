Hailey Baldwin Wears A Veil & Sexy White Dress For Bachelorette Party With Kendall Jenner & More

Ahead of her second wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin partied with her pals during a bachelorette party on Sept. 26 — and it looked like quite an epic night!

Hailey Baldwin may already be married to Justin Bieber, but her besties still made sure to throw her bachelorette party before her official wedding to the pop star! Hailey hit the town with Kendall Jenner and more pals on Sept. 26, and she looked incredible in a skintight, strapless white dress. The model also wore a veil to make it clear that she was the bride. In one video, posted to a friend’s Instagram story, she sits on Kendall’s lap with a massive pink cup that says ‘BRIDE’ right in front of her. Other images show Hailey making goofy faces to the camera as the celebrations begin.

Paparazzi caught the girls on their night out in West Hollywood, which began with a dinner at Ysabel and continued with a party at Delilah nightclub. Along with the veil and ‘bride’ cup, they the perfect prop for a fun and hilarious bachelorette party — a sippy cup shaped like a penis, of course! Kendall was photographed drinking out of the raunchy cup while arriving to the club in the backseat of a car. Earlier in the day, the model was photographed at a sex store, where she was likely picking up props and decorations for Hailey’s big night.

Hailey actually officially married Justin on Sept. 13, 2018 in a courthouse wedding. Of course, that meant their friends and family weren’t there to celebrate with them, and they’ve waited more than a full year to finally tie the knot in front of everyone. The wedding is rumored to be taking place in South Carolina this weekend.

Considering Hailey and Justin have a plethora of A-list friends, we can probably expect their nuptials to be quite a star-studded affair. These two have known each other for years, and we can’t wait to see them finally get to celebrate their love with all of the people they love!