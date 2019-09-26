Becky G & BTS Drop New Hints That A Collab Is Coming & Fans Are Freaking Out More Than Ever

Something is brewing between Becky G and BTS. The singer and K-pop group teased a collaboration in a series of tweets on Sept. 26. Fans are so excited to find out BTS and Becky’s ‘secret.’

Fans have been wondering about a collaboration between Becky G, 22, and BTS since Aug. 2019. Well, the pop star and the K-pop group dropped new hints about a possible song on Sept. 25, giving fans hope that a track is likely coming soon. Becky G tweeted late on Sept. 25, “Soooo… #BeckyHasAnotherSecret.” A short time later, BTS’s official Twitter account tweeted: Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too…” Those tweets also included some very cryptic emojis. Give the people what they want, Becky G and BTS!

Fans believe this is a collaboration between Becky G and BTS member J-Hope. “IM NOT READY,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “I REALLY HOPE THERE’S A F**KING COLLAB BETWEEN BTS AND BECKY G OR JHOPE AND BECKY J IMMA DIE.” Becky G and BTS’s tweets about their “secrets” also include the hashtag #CNS. Fans have been trying to decipher what the hashtag means.

Rumors first started swirling when Becky G posted video footage of Korean snacks on her Instagram Story just hours after J-Hope arrived in Los Angeles back in Aug. 2019. Fans became convinced that J-Hope was in Los Angeles to record or film something with the singer.

Becky G just dropped the music video for her incredible song “Secrets.” BTS has been on an extended period of rest, but the K-pop phenomenon is back and ready to roll after their month-long break. Their next concert is Oct. 11, which will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. The group will also be performing Oct. 26, 27, and 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. With their busy schedule and whatever is going on with Becky G, the members of BTS are staying busy.