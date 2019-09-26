Andrew Glennon Admits He Was Terrified After Fight That Led To Amber Portwood’s Arrest

Andrew Glennon is speaking out about the blowout fights with ex Amber Portwood, that included her allegedly punching him and threatening to kill him. He says he’s never been more scared in his life.

It all started out so promising for Amber Portwood, 27, and Andrew Glennon, 35. She fell for him in 2017 when he was a crew member on Marriage Boot Camp as things were falling apart between the Teen Mom OG star and now ex Matt Baier. They found love then had a son James, now 16 months. Andrew even moved to her native Indiana to be with her. But Amber’s infamous temper and violent behavior returned and on July 5 she was arrested for felony domestic battery after getting into a nasty verbal fight and allegedly punching Andrew in the neck while he was holding James. Now he’s telling HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how he did his best to make her happy, but ignored warnings about her temper.

“I honestly feel like there is nothing to even left to talk about. For a while I felt like a fool for thinking I could make that girl happy, get her healthy, and show her happiness in the simple beautiful things of life by having a family together. Really let the world see she could be a great mom. I just didn’t know the back story and once I heard it, I denied it because everyone deserves a second chance,” Andrew explains to us EXCLUSIVELY. As for that back story, as seen on Teen Mom OG, Amber was violent towards ex Gary Shirley. In Nov. of 2010 she was charged with three counts of domestic violence, two of them felonies, for separate physical attacks on Gary that MTV had aired.

“People tried to warn me early on, but I just didn’t see the girl they were describing at the moment. I really wanted to make something truly great with her, but there just wasn’t enough self-care on her part. I sincerely hope she can curb her ego & aggression, remind the world people are flawed, forgive herself for what she’s done in the past, release the baggage, and step into the new life that waits for her…and hold tight to it. I had to remove myself and especially James from the situation. We’re always going to be on the sidelines hoping she heals her own beautiful soul,” he continues.

The world got a glimpse of what Andrew seemingly went through in three separate audiotapes released by Katie Joy of the YouTube site Without a Crystal Ball. In an audiotape allegedly of the fight leading to Amber’s July 5 arrest, a woman is heard yelling at a man, “you f**king fat piece of s**t, I’m going to f**king stab you.” He tries to calm her at one point, telling her, “Babe I love you more than life itself” and she tells him, “You’re a little f**king p**sy” in return.

Another audio tape seemingly came in the aftermath of a fight where Amber allegedly punched Andrew and gave him a bloody nose at her daughter Leah’s elementary school. Before playing the tape, Katie explained that Andrew secretly recorded the audio in the because “he couldn’t believe what happened to him and wasn’t sure anyone else would believe him given Amber’s fame.”

At one point a woman is heard saying “I’ll f**king kill you, dude! I swear to f**king God! I swear to God!” and muffling noises are heard before the man says, “You just hit me. You just f**king hit me!” while she replies “You deserved it – and then some!” “No I didn’t, I didn’t deserve that,” he responds. “Watch your motherf**king mouth when you’re speaking to me!” she screams, while he repeats “I didn’t deserve that.” “You did! In my head, you did! Because you’re a piece of s**t!” the woman fires back. She later admits she “beat the f**k” out of ex Gary because he had a “fat f**king mouth.”

“We were a family once, but her healing is a road that must be boldly walked alone, and I know it will fork and cross paths to new destinations and with new lovely people down the line. I just hope this really saves her life, because I saw someone dying inside and it made me die inside… and I’ve never been more scared in my life,” he recalls.