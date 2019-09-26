Andi Dorfman Claims Mike Johnson Was Never Actually Asked To Be The Bachelor: ‘They All’ Say That

Andi Dorfman shared her ‘intel’ about the ‘real deal’ behind those rumors that Mike Johnson was in the running to star as The Bachelor next season.

Sometimes, rumors are just that — rumors. Andi Dorfman set the record straight while chatting about whether or not Mike Johnson was actually in the running to be the next Bachelor while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept. 25. “What do you think about the rumor that Mike was supposed to be the Bachelor but they switched to Peter [Weber] last minute?” Andy Cohen asked her. Pointing her index finger, Andi said, “I will have you know that rumor is false.” With some shock, the WWHL host asked, “It is?” “I have little intel, but the intel I get is the real deal,” Andi confessed. “They all say they were asked to be The Bachelor. I feel like every year they do that.”

While Mike did peddle the notion that he had been considered for the title role, it ultimately went to Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber, also from Hannah Brown‘s recent season. The decision, however, didn’t sit well with other members of the Bachelor franchise, including Rachel Lindsay. “I think Peter seems like a very nice guy. He seems lovely,” she shared on Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 17. “For the first time, I was very confident that we were going to see our first black Bachelor. And so if no one else is going to speak on it, then I guess it’s my duty to say it.” Rachel was actually the first black Bachelorette for the franchise in season 13. As addressing diversity and inclusion on The Bachelor and its adjacent shows became a bigger conversation, even Mike weighed in. “I think that there should be an Asian lead, an Indian lead…diversity is not just black and white. It’s not just salt and pepper,” Mike shared in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 18.

Mike was a major favorite during Hannah’s season, so it’s no surprise that so many people were disappointed that the supposed shoe-in for the next Bachelor didn’t come through. It’s not clear whether Andi’s words can be taken as the ‘real deal’ when it came to the final choice for the role, but she does have quite a lot of experience maneuvering the world of The Bachelor. The former assistant district attorney is fairly privy to what goes down in the world of Bachelor Nation. Andi was the lead of The Bachelorette during its 10th season in 2014. She went on to accept a proposal from Josh Murray by the end of the show, but it didn’t last long. The two ended their engagement in 2015 and Josh appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, getting engaged to Amanda Stanton in 2016. That relationship also fell through when the pair split in Jan. 2017.

Of course, it’s no secret that Andi and her ex aren’t on good terms. She even published a book chronicling her journey through their relationship titled, It’s Not Okay, which Josh dissed as a total work of ‘fiction.’ When asked on the episode of WWHL if there were three nice things she could say about Josh, Andi responded with a flat, “No.” Yikes! What isn’t fiction, however, is Andi’s insider knowledge, and with this former Bachelorette, we know we’re getting a juicy scoop from behind the scenes of the rose-tinted reality show!