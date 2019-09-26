‘Almost Family’ Preview: Julia Invites Edie To Stay Over After Their Lives Are ‘Pulled Apart’

‘Almost Family’ premieres Oct. 2 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere episode. Julie extends an olive branch to Edie after a bombshell revelation.

Complicated is the best way to describe the family dynamic on FOX’s all-new series Almost Family. In this EXCLUSIVE premiere preview, Edie shows up at Julia’s place to talk and Roxy interrupts their conversation after her shower. “What are you doing here?” Edie asks. Roxy quips back, “What are you doing here?” Edie says she’ll leave, but Julia tells her to stay. “No, it’s okay,” Julia says to Edie. “This whole thing has been… you’re not the only whose life got pulled apart. So if you need to hang out or even stay for a bit.”

This is exactly what Edie needed to hear. “That would be…” she says while tearing up. “Thank you.” Roxy butts in and marks her territory. “Yeah, I already called the guest room so you’re on the couch, counselor,” Roxy tells Edie.

Almost Family follows only child Julia Bechley who finds her life turned upside when she finds out her father, a renowned fertility doctor, used his own DNA to conceive dozens of children. As she tries to process this bombshell, Julia discovers she has two new sisters, including her former best friend. Julia, Edie, and Roxy must face their new reality and so much more. Julia must figure out what her life is like without her father by her side, while Edie comes to grips with her burgeoning sexuality as her marriage falters. Roxy faces adulthood out of the spotlight. The trio will try to form a bond as sisters and face the possibility of new siblings.

The series stars Brittany Snow, Emily Osment, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Mo McRae, and Timothy Hutton. Almost Family will premiere Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on FOX.