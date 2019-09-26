‘AMLT’ Star Stephanie Szostak: Delilah’s Secret Will Begin To ‘Suffocate’ Her In Season 2

Delilah’s life is about to change big time in ‘A Million Little Things’ season 2. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Stephanie Szostak about Delilah’s motherhood journey, the impact of her and Eddie’s lie, and more.

There’s a new character coming to A Million Little Things in season 2 and that character is Delilah and Eddie’s baby. Delilah is already a mother of two but things are very different this time around. HollywoodLife sat down with Stephanie Szostak to talk about just how different motherhood will be for her in season 2. “This baby is a gift in many ways because it’s just the gift of life and innocence. At the same time, it’s a reminder that Jon is not here,” Stephanie told HollywoodLife. “She’s being a mother in a completely different, new way. She’s a single mom. She’s working with Regina. It’s a reminder that she’s lying to her kids every day about who the father is. She thought she was making the best decision to protect her children, knowing there was no alternative, but she is going to become more and more aware that this lie is going to suffocate her.”

Delilah’s kids, Sophie and Jonathan, have no idea that Delilah had an affair with Eddie and he’s the father of their new sibling — not Jon. At the end of last season, Eddie was getting ready to tell Katherine that he is the father of Delilah’s child just as Delilah went into labor. Stephanie noted that there’s an “interesting parallel” between Delilah and Barbara Morgan, who is also lying to her son, PJ, about who his real father is. PJ will be on a quest in season 2 to find out the truth about his identity.

The show began in the immediate aftermath of Jon’s suicide. The characters struggled to come to terms with Jon’s death and why he decided to take his own life. Stephanie talked about how life will continue to evolve without Jon.

“When we started the show, it was everybody dealing with making it through the day and going to the next day,” Stephanie said. “The children, just like the adults and all the friends, when you are further away from it, the void is bigger in a way because you’re getting back to some kind of normalcy and then you realize that he is never going to be here. This is it. All the things that we used to do together, we’re going to have to do them differently. Jon was really somebody who loved tradition, he loved bringing people together…” Stephanie made sure to bring up that “with a birth comes traditions and things that we do and Delilah realizes she has to do it in a completely different way” now that Jon is gone. A Million Little Things season 2 will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.