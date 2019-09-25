‘RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Goes Off On Kelly Dodd: ‘Her Only Accomplishments Are Leeching Off Men’

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Vicki Gunvalson took to Twitter on Sept. 24 to share her opinion about co-star Kelly Dodd and how she thinks she has a major lack of accomplishments.

Vicki Gunvalson, 57, is coming for Kelly Dodd, 43, and she doesn’t care who knows it! The Real Housewives of Orange County star fearlessly tweeted a pretty harsh tweet about her co-star on Sept. 24 and she made it a point to let everyone know that she thinks she’s not accomplished in any way, shape, or form! Vicki’s tweet seemed to be intended as a question for Kelly during her Sept. 24 appearance on Andy Cohen‘s show Watch What Happens Live. She tagged Andy in it and referred to a moment in the show when Kelly accused Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, of not being accomplished.

“@Andy Sent : How can Kelly say she’s ‘accomplished?’ She does not have a job, does not own a home, is not a career person and lives in a $4500 900 square foot apartment that is about to be condemned??Her only accomplishments are leaching off of men! She is not accomplished,” Vicki’s tweet read. When some fans were confused about the tweet, the reality star made sure to confirm what she was referring to. “She was referring to Gina not being ‘accomplished’. I’m saying where does she come off saying that at all when she is not ‘accomplished’ herself,” she wrote.

Vicki and Kelly are known for not getting along on the show and the drama has definitely ensued on the latest episodes so it’s not too much of a surprise that Vicki would diss Kelly in the way that she did. After Vicki was recently demoted from main cast member to “friend” on the show, Kelly made like Vicki’s latest tweet and openly discussed her opinions about her. “I’m glad that she’s demoted because I think she should’ve got demoted a long time ago,” Kelly EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Vicki in Aug. Her comments weren’t all bad, though, as she went on to make sure to give Vicki credit for starting the RHOC franchise. “But I, you know what, she started the OC. I really don’t want to talk bad about her because she did pave the way for everybody else,” she explained. “How many franchises are there? She really was the one that started it, and so did my friend Lauri Peterson and she doesn’t have anything really nice to say about Vicki or Tamra [Judge], but she was one of the OGs, and she was one of my really good friends. But Vicki just happened to last longer than the original cast.”

Now that Vicki’s tweets are out there, it will be interesting to see if more drama ensues between her and Kelly in the future. We’ll be paying close attention to see what becomes of it!