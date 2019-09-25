‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2: See All The Wild New Costumes — The Skeleton, Panda & More

The TV sensation is back. ‘The Masked Singer’ returns for season 2 on Sept. 25 with all-new celebrities and costumes. From costumes like the Egg to the Thingamajig, the show is taking things to a new level.

Fall TV is in full swing and The Masked Singer is ready to join in on the fun. The second season premieres Sept. 25 on FOX with a special two-hour premiere. After the massive success of the first season, the expectations are even higher for season 2. Well, you don’t have to worry. The Masked Singer is going there. First and foremost, there are 16 masked celebrities dressed up in elaborate costumes.

These are the costumes you can expect to see this season: The Ladybug, Leopard, Penguin, Panda, Skeleton, Rottweiler, Thingamajig, Tree, Egg, Black Widow, Eagle, Butterfly, Flamingo, Flower, Ice Cream, and Fox. The new costumes are exquisite and pretty out of this world. The attention to detail is amazing. It’s going to be even harder to guess the celebrities behind the costumes this season. Put together, all of the season 2 undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers, and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People. Let the guessing games begin.

The Masked Singer alum Terry Bradshaw, who was unmasked as the Deer last season, had some advice for the season 2 celebs. “I made a monstrous mistake by picking out a costume that weighed 65 pounds and no way could I get the microphone up to my mouth to sing,” Terry told HollywoodLife. “I couldn’t see and they had to escort me on stage. So get a costume you can see out of and that is light and one that you can work the crowd with. That is very important.”

Nick Cannon will be returning as host, along with celebrity panelists Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. The show has already been renewed for season 3, which will premiere after the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020. Season 2 will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.