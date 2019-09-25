Teresa and Joe, who is currently being held in custody by ICE, married in 1999 and share four daughters together.

The relationship looks tense between longtime married couple Teresa Giudice, 47, and Joe Giudice, 47 on season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Joe has remained in custody by ICE — which stands for Immigrant and Customs Enforcement — while it’s determined if he will be allowed to stay in the United States, where he’s lived since he was a small child, or be deported to Italy, where he was born. “Alright, like I even wanted to get married? No,” Joe can he heard saying to his wife Teresa in a heated phone call.

Joe and Teresa tied the knot 20 years ago, and have been happily married with four daughters since: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. In the clip, Teresa vents to her oldest daughter Gia about Joe’s outburst. “See what I get?” Teresa exclaims, as the two appear to be sitting in an evening wear and dress shop. College-bound Gia quickly shut her mother down after the call, saying, “That’s your personal business with my father, so enough!”

Family drama has been at an all-time high after both Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. Joe completed a 41-month sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey in March. Teresa was sentenced to 15-months, and entered prison in January 2015 but was released early in December. Joe isn’t out of the woods just yet, however, as he faces the possibility of facing deportation and living in a different country than his wife and kids.

Joe’s outburst appears to come after Teresa was seen holding hands with realtor Blake Schreck at a Miami fundraiser in February. Teresa’s lawyer later clarified to Us Weekly that Teresa and Blake — who is 20 years her junior — are “just friends” and that he was simply helping her to her car as she had “had some wine.” The mom-of-four also raised eyebrows when she galavanted off on a Greek getaway with her girlfriends amid Joe’s legal drama and daughter Gia heading to college. On the trip, she was seen sporting a bikini on a beach, sans her wedding ring — but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she didn’t want to “risk losing” her ring in the ocean.

“I’m getting deported and that’s all there is to it,” Joe can he heard in an earlier phone call, as Teresa wipes tears away. “I don’t know if I’m ready to let him go,” Gia cries to her aunt Melissa Gorga later in the trailer. The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on November 6.