Scott Disick Confesses Sofia Richie Was The ‘Missing Piece’ To Make Him ‘A Better Man’ — Watch 

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie discuss moving to Malibu for a ‘fresh start’ in a new preview for ‘Flip It Like Disick’, released on Sept. 25! The model wants to put her own touch on a new home with Scott because she says his current home looks like a bachelor pad.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are ready for some new digs! In the below clip from the September 29 season finale of Flip It Like Disick, the father of three considers leaving his Hidden Hills mansion for a new pad in Malibu. And, the potential move would mean that he would build a home with his girlfriend. While chatting on an outdoor couch together, Scott and Sofia go back and forth about his current home in Calabasas.

“When I moved in, the house did not look like that,” Sofia says as she looks at real estate photos of Scott’s home. “It looked like a bachelor pad,” the model adds. But, the self-proclaimed Lord doesn’t agree.

I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with, And, the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something,” Scott says in the confessional, explaining that Sofia’s “definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man, and made things easier in my life.”

The preview goes back to the couple contemplating the move, with Scott noting that he could get his Hidden Hills home easily sold. “I just feel like, I’d like to change it up and go to Malibu,” Scott says, to which Sofia agrees.

“I love Malibu. I’d be down to move to Malibu any day,” she admits. That’s when Scott tells her that real estate colleague can show them a few houses in the beach-side city.

“I think it’d be fun to move because then maybe I can put a few of my touches on some things,” Sofia suggests, to which Scott replies, “You just want some big closets.

Sofia shuts down Scott’s opinion and admits that she just “wants some involvement” in the new home because this is very much you,” she adds of his “very manly, Scott bachelor pad.”

“I had it before I met you,” Scott explains.

After Scott confirms to Sofia that she will indeed have involvement in decisions for a new home, she says, “I feel like it would be nice to start over now that I think about it.” Watch the season finale of Flip It Like Disick Sunday at 10 p.m., on E!