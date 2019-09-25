Cardi B, T.I. & Chance The Rapper Search For A Star In ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Trailer: ‘Let The Games Begin’

Some of the biggest names in the game – Cardi B, Killer Mike, the late Nipsey Hussle and more – come together to find the next hip-hop superstar in Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow,’ and as Snoop Dog put it, this ain’t ‘The Voice!’

“Success in this line of work looks [like] a million different ways, [but] there is criteria that you have to meet,” Chance The Rapper says at the start of the new trailer for Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, released on Sept. 25. The new music competition features Chance, Cardi B and T.I. “comb[ing] the streets” of their hometowns in search of the next big name in hip-hop. From Los Angeles to Chicago to New York to Atlanta, this trio of titans in the game are “looking for that one,” that person who, as Cardi says, has “that it” factor.

They’re not alone. While Cardi, Tip, and Chance are the featured judges on the competition, they’ll be joined by a Hall of Fame class of rappers. Rhythm + Flow will feature appearances by Lupe Fiasco, the late Nipsey Hussle, Killer Mike, DJ Khaled, Quavo of Migos, Royce Da 5’9”, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhene Aiko, Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg and more. With such a lineup, it is no surprise that this three-week competition will stress being “real,” a vital quality of hip-hop. This pursuit will theoretically differentiate itself from all the other music competitions out there. Or, as Snoop Dogg eloquently put it at the end of this new trailer, “This ain’t The Voice, mother*ckers.”

Whereas it feels like American Idol and The Voice last forever, Rhythm + Flow will only last three weeks. “Undiscovered talent will shoot their shot in front of hip hop icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. “TIP” Harris,” Netflix said when releasing the new trailer. “Once they make it past auditions, they’ll compete in a series of challenges that include cyphers and battles to show they have what it takes to make it in the rap game.”

“This is the chance of a lifetime for many, but it will change everything for only one of them. Rhythm + Flow launches Wed, Oct 9 with new episodes dropping Wed, Oct 16 and Wed, Oct 23,” the statement concludes. So, get ready to tune in to the next big thing to see the next big thing in hip-hop.