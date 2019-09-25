‘RHOD’: Kameron Westcott Calls Brandi Redmond ‘Trash’ After Throwing A Napkin In Her Face

Brandi Redmond burst into tears during the Sept. 25 episode of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’, after Kameron Westcott called her ‘trash’ and threw a napkin in her face.

Day two of the girls trip to Mexico kicked off with a polo match, but because there also was a lot of tequila served, it led to major drama for The Real Housewives of Dallas. Later that night, when most of the ladies were highly inebriated, Kameron and Brandi started arguing about LeeAnne‘s behavior. It wasn’t totally clear why Kameron was upset, but it had something to do with the room situation and how everyone was paired up when they got to the villa. Anyway, Brandi didn’t like the way that Kameron was coming at her, so she said, “F*** you”, but that only enraged Kameron even more. Kameron became so frustrated with Brandi that she threw a napkin in her face and called her “trash” before storming off.

Later, after the other ladies intervened, Kameron apologized, but the damage was already done. Brandi didn’t like that Kameron called her “trash” because it “triggered” her and reminded her of her past. Apparently, while she was growing up, she lived in an actual trailer, and her parents never allowed her friends to come over because they feared that she’d get made fun of. So this incident just brought all of Brandi’s old feelings back, so she had a hard time getting through this week.

In fact, Brandi ended up crying because she recalled how Kameron called her “trash” a second time in a previous season of the series. Kameron kept trying to apologize until she realized that Brandi was never going to forgive her. So Kameron told Brandi that she loved to “play the victim”, and Kameron went to her room and retired for the night. Meanwhile, Brandi kept crying.

