Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her new film,’The Sky Is Pink,’ in Mumbai, India & her press tour outfits keep getting better & better.

With her highly anticipated Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, debuting on October 11, Priyanka Chopra, 37, has been promoting the new movie in Mumbai, India this past week. While doing press for the movie, she has already managed to rock a slew of gorgeous outfits and one of our favorites was definitely the bright yellow dress that she wore on September 24. Priyanka threw on a sleeveless Christian Siriano midi dress with a fitted bodice and turtleneck. While the dress was cinched in at the waist, the skirt flowed into a pretty A-line wrap skirt that was slit on the front, revealing Priyanka’s toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of white leather Jimmy Choo pointed pumps and a gorgeous wavy updo hairstyle, done by stylist, Florian Hurel. Another one of our favorite looks from her thus far was her floral silk Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. The long black fabric was draped over one shoulder, while another was left bare, and she topped her look off with black bangles and jewels, also by designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

One trend that Priyanka just can’t get enough of lately is without a doubt the blazer dress. She stepped out in India on Sept. 24 when she rocked a satin brown blazer dress which was super tight and extra short. The double-breasted jacket featured chunky gold buttons down the front, while the plunging V-neckline showed off major cleavage. She accessorized with a pair of tan leather pointed pumps and a deep burgundy lip. Meanwhile, just recently on Aug 28 in NYC, Priyanka rocked a similar blazer dress when she threw on a crisp white Reformation Maxwell Dress, which was just as cleavage-bearing. She styled her white mini with clear PVC Giuseppe Zanotti Ada Mules, a cream leather Elleme Baguette Bag, rectangle Vita Fede Black Manhattan Sunglasses, and gold Sara Weinstock Nappa Pear Cushion Earrings.

Just when we thought Priyanka’s outfits couldn’t get any better, she stepped out for another day of press on Sept. 25, when she rocked a gorgeous black and white floral maxi dress. She chose to wear the long sleeve Jonathan Simkhai Chiffon Dress which featured a plunging neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a matching neck scarf. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thick black belt decorated with gold chains, while the rest of the skirt flowed out into a pretty pleated sheer skirt. The best part of her entire ensemble was the thigh-high slit on the side, that revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather mules, gold hoop earrings, and a voluminous updo.

Priyanka’s outfits on her press tour have been on-point and there’s a lot more to come! Click through the gallery above to see all of Priyanka’s stunning press tour outfits.