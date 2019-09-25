Future besties! Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore’s babies were born just 4.5 months apart, and they’re already enjoying the ultimate bonding experience with their moms in Greece.

By giving birth just months apart, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have given their daughters built-in besties! Kenya welcomed her little girl, Brooklyn Daly, in Nov. 2018, while Porsha gave birth to baby Pilar McKinley in March. The reality stars are currently filming their show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in Greece, and they brought their little ones along for the trip! Kenya shared a sweet photo of the tots in front of a waterfront sunset on Sept. 24, and she captioned it, “#bestfriends.” Pilar and Brooklyn are in their strollers in the adorable image.

Meanwhile, on Sept. 25, Porsha shared another image of the cuties, which she captioned, “Back at it again.” Both Brooklyn and Pilar are less than a year old, but they’re already getting to go on one amazing vacation thanks to their awesome moms! This is not the first time that Brooklyn and Pilar have spent time together, though. Back in July, Porsha posted a photo of herself and Kenya holding their little girls. It definitely seems like these ladies want to make sure Brooklyn and Pilar are the ultimate BFFS — and we LOVE it!

Seeing Porsha and Kenya getting along so well is quite a relief for RHOA fans, considering the women used to be bitter enemies. Back in 2014, the ladies got in a vicious fight at one of the RHOA reunion show tapings, and things even got physical between them! Leading up to that season of the show, things were already tense between Porsha and Kenya, but the drama intensified when Kenya claimed that Porsha’s previous marriage to Kordell Stewart was a “sham.” Luckily, they’ve been able to put the trouble behind them!

Kenya took off from the most recent season of RHOA (season 11) to focus on her marriage to Marc Daly, as well as raising Brooklyn. However, she’s returning for season 12, and will need all the support she can get from Porsha and her co-stars. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Kenya and Marc had split, so this will likely be a major storyline on the upcoming 12th season of the hit show. Meanwhile, Porsha has also been dealing with some trouble in her relationship with fiance, Dennis McKinley — they briefly broke up over the summer, but decided to get back together in August.