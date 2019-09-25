Miley Cyrus Shows Off Ripped Abs In Sports Bra During Getaway After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus appears to be on a soul-searching getaway, and she posted photos of herself looking super happy and relaxed on the adventure.

Miley Cyrus is not wallowing after recently ending her short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. On Sept. 24, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself post-split…and she looks extremely content. In one round-up, Miley wears a sports bra and high-waisted jean shorts, allowing her to put her ripped abs and toned legs on full display. She has her hair pulled back into a braid and is wearing a baseball hat, while also sporting a huge smile on her face as she poses in a desert-like area.

Another series of shots shows her in spandex shorts and a loose t-shirt while sitting on a rock that overlooks a canyon below. She looks refreshed while posing makeup-free in the pic, and has her hair styled naturally. It’s unclear who Miley is joined by on her getaway, but either way, she seems to be taking this time to focus on herself and freeing her mind. After all, it has been a few months full of ups and downs for the singer. First, she secretly separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after less than eight months of marriage. News of the breakup went public in August, and it didn’t take long for conflicting stories to surface about what really happened.

Some reports claimed that Miley had cheated on Liam, while others alleged that his partying lifestyle took a toll on the relationship, as it was something she reportedly did not want in her life. Miley took to Twitter to shoot down the rumors that she was unfaithful, but she hinted that the reports of Liam’s partying may be true on her song “Slide Away,” which she released post-breakup. On the track, she sings, “I want my house in the hills, don’t want the whiskey and pills.” As for Liam — he has stayed completely silent on the situation, aside from releasing one statement on Instagram, where he wrote, “I wish [Miley] nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets.”

Meanwhile, Miley and Kaitlynn were first spotted together on the very same weekend that news of the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s split from Liam broke. Photos surfaced of the ladies packing on the PDA, and after that, they were practically inseparable. However, after just over a month of dating, they ended things in mid-September.